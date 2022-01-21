Malayalam actress Anna Ben tests positive for Covid

MUMBAI : Malayalam actress Anna Ben has announced that she has tested positive for Covid.

The actress took to social media to make the announcement. She said, "Tested positive for Covid with all the symptoms except the loss of smell. Whoever came in contact with me, please get tested and I hope you are safe. In home quarantine at the moment."

The actress further went on to point out that the virus, which she had managed to dodge for two years, had finally got her.

Anna Ben's upcoming film, 'Naradan', directed by Aashiq Abu and featuring Tovino Thomas along with her, has also been postponed because of the onset of the third wave of Covid.

Numbers of those testing positive have been going up ever since the new year began, during the third wave of Covid.

On Wednesday, Malayalam actor and MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi, also said he had tested positive for Covid.

SOURCE : IANS