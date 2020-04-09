Maniesh Paul joins Akshay Kumar in campaign Dil se thank you

MUMBAI: Covid 19 has created a plague in our nation,it has taken lives of few and affected thousands. The entire country is caught up in a lockdown and work have just come to a halt. While we are locked in our homes there are these doctors,nurses,police force, cleaners,grocery stores owners, and to name a few who are still open and serving people to the best of their capabilities ane we are immensely thankful to them

The king of the stage Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram handle to upload a picture with #Dilse thank you to all the people who are still working in this crisis period and making our life a little easier. Could anyone match upto Maniesh's wit and the clear answer to this is No. Maniesh very wittily wrote on his placard that he copied Akshay Kumar. It happened that Super star Akshay Kumar uploaded a picture in his Instagram this afternoon with a placard on his hand which read #Dilse thank you to the people who are yet performing their duties during this lockdown. Maniesh happily joined Akshay Kumar and in a very funny way wrote that he copied Akshay and that really cracked us up on a lazy Friday. The actor had earlier paid his entire staff in advance so that they are not affected by this lockdown and a stop in their work and we believe it was really a very humble gesture. Now taking an initiative for thanking everyone who are still performing their duties admist the crisis is really a sweet gesture again.

Maniesh Paul who is the current host of Saregamapa Lil Champs has never failed to win our hearts and we hope continues to do so.

Check out the post below