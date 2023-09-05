Manish Malhotra to design 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's India performance outfit

Ahead of 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, three city debut tour of India, ace couturier Manish Malhotra will be designing the stage costume for the Nigerian music star.
 MUMBAI:   Ahead of 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, three city debut tour of India, ace couturier Manish Malhotra will be designing the stage costume for the Nigerian music star.

The ensemble will belong to Malhotra's 'Diffuse 2.0' collection which takes a refreshing and playful approach by redefining the societal labels and imbibes a splash of gaming-inspired prints, a high-octane colour palette of stark blacks, electric purples, shocking neons and unconventional constructs.

Representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgynous styles, the collection has been designed keeping in mind the creative, youthful and experimental spirit of the digitally-savvy generation of today.

The specially curated gear for the popstar will entail a quirky, unapologetically glamorous and all-season wearable separates in eccentric digital prints in contrasting electronic tones.

Rema stated: "I have always wanted to tour India, a beautiful country with some of the most amazing fans and a diverse culture. I'm truly grateful to Manish Malhotra for taking the time and effort to design something absolutely amazing for me from his Diffuse 2.0 collection. I'm looking forward to my India tour."

Manish Malhotra states, "Rema's love for breaking barriers and his commitment to embracing authenticity, individuality and experimentation is something that my brand strongly resonates with. The outfit is vibrant, fun and youthful which is the mood of the Diffuse 2.0 collection for Rema."

"Rema is the classic representation of the new digital age and I'm excited to be joining forces with a talented, young, energetic, and inspirational achiever like him."

Malhotra has previously designed for international stars like Naomi Campbell, Arooj Aftab, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss, Jameela Jamil, Paris Hilton, Lilly Singh, Prabal Gurung and Nick Jonas.

The forthcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' is part of world tour and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter kicking off his trek with New Delhi on the May 12 at JLN Stadium, followed by Mumbai on May 13 at NSCI Dome and finally in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.

SOURCE : IANS

