Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the engagement outfit for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, recently shared an unseen picture from her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 14:40
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the engagement outfit for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, recently shared an unseen picture from her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Manish wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha... lots of love to you'll on your engagement. Classic elegance and an evening of love and Parineeti my dear gorgeous in the custom-made ivory blush pearl ensemble (sic)".

On Monday, the couple shared a common gratitude note on social media. They wrote, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there throughout the day and cheering for us."

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 14:40

