Manisha Koirala opens up about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years in Heeramandi 'It's been a humongous journey'

Manisha was last seen in SLB’s debut film Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996 opposite Salman Khan. Manisha has now spoken about how it was working with him in his debut film versus now.
Manisha Koirala

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala is one of the most loved actresses of the HIndi Film industry. She ruled the 90’s with films like Saudagar, Bombay, 1942: A Love Story and many more. The actress will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Interestingly she will be reuniting with the filmmaker after nearly 28 years!

Manisha was last seen in SLB’s debut film Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996 opposite Salman Khan. Manisha has now spoken about how it was working with him in his debut film versus now. She said, “We all have tried to do our best because we working with a master. To be working with Sanjay 25 years after his first film, Khamoshi, it can’t get better than that. It’s been a humongous journey, I’ve seen him grow as an artist, as a maestro, as a genius, he is India’s best, he is greatest filmmakers in India. We are lucky to be working, sweating and trying to perfect our act. We are dying to show it to everybody.”

The series also stars Sonakshi who will be sharing screen space with Manisha for the first time. She said, “I loved working with Manisha, she is such a wonderful person. The body of work that she has behind her, the work that she done and the films of hers that we have seen, she is so respected, stunning, beautiful, elegant, just wow. When I worked with her, I realised she is a beautiful person, just the way she conducts herself on set. Watching her and being with her in the same frame was such a pleasure. I hope I can do it soon. It was an honour working with her.”

Aditi Rao Hydari who has previously worked with SLB in Padmaavat said, “Working with Sanjay sir has been a wonderful dream. I can’t describe how it is to be around him. When we shoot a film, we get a certain amount of time to be with a director, when you shoot a show, you get that much more time. His soul goes into everything that he does. He eats, lives, and breathes his characters, there’s so much passion. Im grateful that the challenges that he throws at you, there’s so much love, and pride, pushing you to do your best. I’m grateful for that experience and I hope I get it multiple times. I love him.”

Richa Chadda expressed gratitude saying, “I don’t think there’s anyone in the industry who can give you a costume of 30 kg, makes you take eight rounds, and then you have to drop a tear from your left eye, just to take the close-up. There’s no one like him, who does this. An actor is hungry to grow, and he will push you.”

Heeramandi will stream on Netflix later this year.

