Manjari Fadnnis bags an United Nations backed international project- Megha’s Divorce

MUMBAI: Megha’s Divorce marks its India Premiere at IFFI, Goa



After the success of Barot House, Manjari Faddnis makes her presence felt in a United Nations backed project, Megha’s Divorce helmed by award winning director Nila Madhab Panda. Megha’s Divorce is a short film which part of an anthology of shorts curated from world over. In India the film will premiere at IFFI(International Film Festival of India),Goa while the World Premiere took place last month at International Film Festival, Rome, Italy.



Manjari plays the titular role in this prestigious project, sharing screen space with powerhouse performer Divya Dutta. Megha’s Divorce will be shortly available to audiences at large as a standalone 11 minute long film in Hindi and a part of the anthology of 11 films under INTERDEPENCE which is 1 hour 40 minute long feature presentation in English. It is produced by Handyyman in India. The other participating countries are Morocco, Chad, Iceland, Portugal, Switzerland, Afghanistan, Brazil, China, New Zealand & Italy.



Talking about the film, lead actor, Manjari Fadnnis said, “It’s an honour to be a part of such a prestigious project and something that is so pertinent to the times that we are living in. The recent news of Delhi smog has been heartbreaking and that is when I felt glad that in the least, I could add my voice to something that every human being should be concerned about. On the creative front, working with a talented director like Nila has been a learning experience in itself. Protiqe, my executive & creative producer in India has raised the bar of professionalism. As an actor playing an intense character like Megha has been genuinely fulfilling. “



Set in Delhi, Megha’s Divorce aims to raise awareness on environment and climate change through a compelling narrative. It is a story of Megha and Akaash who are going through a dwindling marriage due to air pollution. The poignant story brings alive the fact that degradation of air quality and other resources has and is affecting daily life, economy, human emotions and even relationships. The terms “climate change” and “air pollution” used to be the lingo of scientists, environmentalists or policy makers, now they have become part of every conversation among common people.



The film is slated to travel in atleast 20 prestigious festivals all over the world along with INTERDEPENDENCE.