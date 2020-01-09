Manjari Fadnnis ups her fashion game

MUMBAI: Actress Manjari Fadnnis our very own fashionista, never leaves an opportunity to make a fashion statement. From her casual day to day looks to her red carpet moments, she always surprises us with her classy choices. Be it couture gowns or casual wear, Manjari has sported everything with flamboyance. If you follow this Jaane Tu Ya Jaane na actress on Instagram, you'll know what we mean.

The actress has recently backed a UN backed project- and will be seen playing the titular role in Megha's divorce. The movie was recently screened at the Goa Film festival and the gorgeous actress sure made heads turn with her fashion looks. We loved how the actress mastered the classy meets sassy look- she wore an Amy Billimoria's beautiful fusion floral brocade assymetric crop and skirt with minimal makeup. For the other ocassion, she wore an elegant blue outfit by Nivedita Saboo Couture which had custom digital print & a cape.



The actor is a celebrated artist who has been a long familiar face in the industry. She was last seen in Barot House - a suspense-drama film which recieved great feedback and reviews.

Megha’s Divorce is helmed by award winning director Nila Madhab Panda and was premiered at International Film Festival, Rome, Italy earlier this year.