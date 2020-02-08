Manoj Joshi, Rajesh Sharma, Asrani and Raju Kher roped in for Babloo Bachelor

MUMBAI: Film Babloo Bachelor revolves around Babloo, the son of a zamindar, who is looking for a life partner but has such high standards that he rejects everyone he meets. The movie stars Bollywood stars Sharman Joshi, Tejashree Pradhan and Pooja Chopra in prominent roles. It is directed by Agnidev Chatterjee and penned down by Saurabh Pandey.

TellyChakkar has learnt that the movie will also feature talented list of actors who have been industry for decades now and have impressed with their body of work.

We hear that actors namely Manoj Joshi, Rajesh Sharma, Asrani and Raju Kher have joined the team to play a pivotal part in the film.

The movie also stars Rajesh Sharma, Sumit Gulati, Dhruv Thukral and Sweety Walia.

Romantic comedy Babloo Bachelor will hit the cinema screens on 20 March 2020.