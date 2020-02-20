Manoj Muntashir says he deserved a better defeat

MUMBAI: The recent Filmfare Awards 2020 created quite some controversy and enraged fans for snubbing deserving candidates. Many netizens even called out the awards ceremony a paid gig. On one hand where Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy made history by sweeping away 13 Filmfare awards, fans were upset on the other hand over the ‘unfair’ creative decisions. Fans were unhappy to such an extent that #BoycottFilmfare started trending on Twitter.

Besides fans, the awards result also upset and hurt Teri Mitti (Kesari) lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who lost ‘Best Lyrics’ to Divine’s Apna Time Aayega. He had expressed his indignation and displeasure in a tweet stating that he vows to not attend award shows till his last breath.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Manoj expressed that he deserved a better defeat.

He stated that that losing to lyricists like Amitabh Bhattacharya or Irshad Kamil, and not Divine’s Gully Boy would’ve been a better defeat.

