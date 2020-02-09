News

Manu Rishi Chadha all praise for Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta

MUMBAI: "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" actor Manu Rishi Chadha is delighted to have worked with actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the upcoming film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

He plays Gajraj's brother in the film.

"Gajraj Rao and I have a very good rapport. He has a very big heart of 5.10 inch, as big as his height. He is very lively and he has given a lot of love to me. We both have the same journey and come from theatre," he said.

"He is very entertaining off-screen also. He is a very good listener. We both are very passionate about acting," he added.

As for veteran actress Neena, he said: "She is very bold and her journey has been really very inspiring. She is very lively and I have imbibed this quality from her. She is very disciplined on sets and at the same time very caring about her co-stars. We both are from Delhi."

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", directed by Hitesh Kewalya, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

