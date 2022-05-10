Manuj Sharma speaks about sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in 'Vikram Vedha'

'Bhootnath Returns' actor Manuj Sharma opens up on working with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in 'Vikram Vedha'. He also briefs about playing a cop in the film.

MUMBAI: 'Bhootnath Returns' actor Manuj Sharma opens up on working with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in 'Vikram Vedha'. He also briefs about playing a cop in the film.

He says: "I play an honest cop in the special squad run by Vikram (played by Saif). When the character realises that the squad is engaging in illegal activities, he wants to leave. Vikram explains to him how to tackle gangsters and Deepak even saves his life."

"There is a great bonding between him and Vikram where the latter starts relying on him. But I betray him in the climax. My character shows the indoctrination that happens in the system."

On working with Saif in the film he adds: "Saif sir used to rehearse the scene again and again. The directors were always there to guide us. We would work on every minute detail."

While talking about what he learned from Saif during the shoot, he shares: "My major takeaway from working with him was that rehearsal is key to a wholesome performance."

Manuj recalls the first day of his audition and meeting with Tamil filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayathri.

"I was shortlisted and the directors Gayathri and Pushkar met me. It was a 10 minute meeting that went on for an hour. They asked me about my background and I tried to figure out their way of working. I tried to understand their thinking process for the film."

He shares further his working experience in the film and why the project is so special to him.

"They had also made the original which was a stellar movie. The movie is important for me because I love thrillers. I have grown up hearing the tales of Vikram and Betaal so to play a part in retelling of your favourite folklore is special. I have been huge fans of Saif sir and Hrithik sir. I play a cop for the first time also."

Written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, 'Vikram Vedha' features Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles along with Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani.

Source: IANS

 


 

