Manushi Chhillar: Supply free sanitary pads with ration to poor

MUMBAI: Former Miss World Mansuhi Chhillar has urged state governments to distribute sanitary pads along with daily ration to the underprivileged.

Manushi lauds the government's decision to include sanitary pads as essential commodities amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, she explains that underprivileged women have become prone to severe risks due to shortage of funds in the hands of daily wage earners because of SARS-CoV-2 -- the terminology now being used by the medical fraternity to describe the novel coronavirus globally.

"I'm hugely thankful that sanitary pads have been listed as an essential commodity by the government of India during the SARS-CoV-2 crisis. However, we need to focus on how women, especially from the economically handicapped strata, can get pads free of cost. I also urge the governments of various states to kindly look into distributing sanitary pads along with daily rations to the underprivileged," she said.

Manushi backs Project Shakti, a non-profit programme, that has joined hands with local women across India and has empowered them to make a living by educating them to make biodegradable sanitary pads. The initiative works towards raising the awareness on menstrual hygiene among women in the local communities of these women.

"The issue is that due to the shortage of funds, particularly among the daily wage earners, most would be looking to spend their money on just food and women's sanitation might not be a top priority for many families. This would increase the health hazard for millions of women in India as sanitary pads come at a certain cost and the financial crisis is definitely going to push women to be at risk," she added.

Manushi said she has spoken to organisations who are working non-stop in ensuring pads are distributed free of cost.

"But it would be great if administration, from a district level to city to state level comes forward to help the needy."

On the work front. Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the historical drama "Prithviraj" opposite Akshay Kumar later this year.