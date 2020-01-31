News

Manushi Chillar shoots for 'Prithviraj' song

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in "Prithviraj", on Thursday revealed she is shooting for a song in the upcoming film.

Manushi took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her hair and make-up crew. In the image, only the silhouettes can be seen.

She captioned the image: "At every 'step', they've got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj."

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life and heroism of the dashing king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

"Prithviraj" is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.

