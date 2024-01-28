Marathi Actress Pooja Sawant's Wedding Plans Revealed by Director Chandrakant Kanse

MUMBAI: The air is filled with wedding anticipation as Marathi actress Pooja Sawant and her boyfriend Siddesh Chavan plan to take their relationship to the next level. Director Chandrakant Kanse, a close friend of Pooja, recently shared details about the impending nuptials. Chandrakant Kanse, who extended birthday wishes to Pooja on her 34th birthday, disclosed that the actress is set to tie the knot next month, marking February 2024 as the auspicious month for the ceremony.

In a heartfelt Instagram post in Marathi, Chandrakant Kanse wrote, “The two wives seen in the above photo — sorry, one is a lady and the other is due next month. The lady’s name is Renuka, and the due name is Pooja. If you look closely, both names are related to goddesses. So, these two goddesses came into my life, one as my dearest wife and the other as my dearest friend. The reason for writing so much today is that it is the last birthday of my best friend. Sorry, sorry, last birthday in independence, as she is getting married next month. So, I wish her a happy independent birthday.”

He continued, “I will wish you good luck from next year … because from next year you will have the name husband around your neck, so live your last birthday in freedom today to your heart’s content, have a lot of fun, and have a blast. You are not a girl who believes in bonds and fears anyone (except me) (sic).”

Expressing her gratitude, Pooja Sawant replied, “Thank you so much Chandu sir. What a beautiful write up and only you can do it. I have no words to express my feelings. Stay by my side forever.”

Pooja Sawant, a former beauty pageant winner, has garnered acclaim for her performances in Marathi films such as Vrundavan, Poshter Boyz, and Junglee, as well as the web series "1962: The War in the Hills." As the actress prepares to embark on this new chapter in her life, fans eagerly await more details about her upcoming wedding.

