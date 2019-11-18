Mardaani 2: Rani Mukherji reveals that the film is an expression of her rage towards crimes such as rapes

MUMBAI: Rani Mukherji’s fans are eagerly waiting for Mardaani 2 to hit the theatres.



And now, after having aced the role of a fearless cop in Mardaani, Rani is back with its sequel to put up a strong fight against the injustice done to women. Mardaani 2 brings back Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy who is hot on heels of a psychotic rapist and serial killer. The film is believed to be based on the 2017 rape case that happened on Yamuna Expressway where four women were brutally raped and murdered. The accused had punctured their car's tyres, looted the women and tortured them to death.



According to a report by Mid-Day, the cold-blooded nature of the crime serves as the starting point of Mardaani 2. After having brought the issue of child trafficking into notice in the first installment, director Gopi Puthran was bent on taking a stand against the heinous crimes women are subjected to. On the other hand, Rani revealed that the film is an expression of her rage towards crimes such as rapes. The film aims to create awareness about anti-social elements and evil things people do. Rani wishes the women to be empowered and predators to be scared.



Mardaani 2 not only abhors the heinous crime but also adds focus on the rise in such crimes committed by juveniles. The trailer of the film is spine jittering. It shows a young psychopath killer who rapes a girl and tortures her before finally killing her to death. As Rani in her cop avatar attempts to find the killer and set him behind the bars, the lunatic challenges her and commits a series of rapes only to seek revenge.



The film is set to hit the theatres on 13 December 2019 release.