Mardaani 2 teaser to be attached with Hrithik Roshan’s War

MUMBAI: Much-awaited flick War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is less than a week away from release, and the excitement is already in the air. The Housefull 4 trailer will be shown to viewers watching War, as its producers Nadiadwala Grandsons and Fox Star Studios have told national multiplex chains to do so.

However, now, it has come to light that viewers will get a sneak peek of YRF’s upcoming production, Mardaani 2 when they venture out to see War. A source close to the project says, 'Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of YRF, has given his nod to attach Mardaani 2’s teaser with the upcoming film. It will be only 40 seconds long but will covey a lot about the movie.'

Mardaani 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2019 and will hit the big screen on December 13th, 2019.