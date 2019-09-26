News

Marjaavaan Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh reunite for another action thriller

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Sep 2019 04:29 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra, whose films didn’t make a promising start at the box office this year, is all set for his next film, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. Titled Marjaavaan, the film’s posters have already created a buzz and fans of the stars are keenly looking forward to the trailer of the film. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the drama is slated to hit theatres on 8 November and has been described as a ‘violent, dramatic love story’ by co-producer Bhushan Kumar.

The quirky character of Riteish as a dwarf villain has obviously made fans curious to see the actor in a new avatar. This is Tara's second film and the actress is seen as Sidharth's love interest. The trailer is full of one-liners and probably is Sidharth's most action-packed role to date. Reuniting with his Ek Villain co-star, Sidharth and Riteish grab most of the attention in the trailer with their action sequences and threats. Tara paints a pretty picture as she plays Sid's love interest.

Sidharth last film was Jabariya Jodi opposite his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh and directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based upon the tradition of groom kidnapping which is prevalent in Bihar.

Let’s see if Sid make a comeback on box office with this film.

(Source: Pinkvilla)

Tags > Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, Marjaavaan, Milap Zaveri, Bhushan Kumar, Jabariya Jodi, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Shailesh R Singh, Prashant Singh, Parineeti Chopra, TellyChakkar,

