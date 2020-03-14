News

Marking Aamir Khan's Birthday, fan all across the globe trend his birthday avec various hashtags 

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2020 06:54 PM

MUMBAI: As Aamir Khan turns a year older today, the fans all over the globe  are showering their love for the actor from midnight and the love is trending with not just one but with four various hashtags.

Truly Aamir Khan has a fanbase like no other because of all the promising work given by him right fro the beginning. 

The trend started with #HBDAamirKhan from midnight as soon as the birthday bells started ringing followed by #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan. Both of the hashtags are trending from over 15 hours. 

Adding more to the trend, which resonates around his upcoming film fans are trending #HBDLaalSinghChaddha and fans also hail 'HBD GOD OF ACTING.' All the constant love showered by the fans has surely made up Aamir's day as its just a way of giving all appreciation for the hardworking actor. 

Here are few tweets below:

Aamir Khan has a tremendous work history and has given one of the most iconic and best on-screen characters that the audiences enjoy and can resonate even today.

Every movie of the actor makes a blockbuster and always makes the best numbers at the box office.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadhha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan which is all set to release this year! the audiences cant wait to see what's in making already!

Tags Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chadhha Kareena Kapoor Khan

