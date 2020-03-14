Marking Aamir Khan's Birthday, fan all across the globe trend his birthday avec various hashtags 

MUMBAI: As Aamir Khan turns a year older today, the fans all over the globe are showering their love for the actor from midnight and the love is trending with not just one but with four various hashtags.

Truly Aamir Khan has a fanbase like no other because of all the promising work given by him right fro the beginning.

The trend started with #HBDAamirKhan from midnight as soon as the birthday bells started ringing followed by #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan. Both of the hashtags are trending from over 15 hours.

Adding more to the trend, which resonates around his upcoming film fans are trending #HBDLaalSinghChaddha and fans also hail 'HBD GOD OF ACTING.' All the constant love showered by the fans has surely made up Aamir's day as its just a way of giving all appreciation for the hardworking actor.

Here are few tweets below:

Laal or Aamir But The emotion is same all the time... Loads of love and wishes.@aamir_khan#HBDLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/W3LokzVUbK — Mukesh Nath Yogi (@Mukeshyogi0000) March 14, 2020

Happy bday @aamir_khan bhai stay happy healthy n keep entertaining this world with ur talent u r our pride love n regards always pic.twitter.com/exCyvLkf4R — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2020

Aamir khan Box office achievements -



QSQT became a golden jubilee hit after running for 50 weeks. It became the third highest-earning film of 1988.#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan



HBD GOD OF ACTING pic.twitter.com/yMyWpiVQxR — Aamir 2100 cr (@Rancho119) March 14, 2020

Aamir Khan has a tremendous work history and has given one of the most iconic and best on-screen characters that the audiences enjoy and can resonate even today.

Every movie of the actor makes a blockbuster and always makes the best numbers at the box office.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadhha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan which is all set to release this year! the audiences cant wait to see what's in making already!