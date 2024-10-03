Massive crowd gathered to catch the glimpse of Icon Star Allu Arjun as he reached Vizag to shoot for Pushpa 2 The Rule

MUMBAI: National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. The Icon Star has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector by starring in several blockbuster films, including “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which achieved historical success. Allu Arjun was announced as the National Award Winner for Best Male Actor for his outstanding performance in “Pushpa 1: The Rise.”

The superstar Allu Arjun has a large number of fan following across the nation and wherever he goes, he brings euphoria around him. A recent example of it was witnessed when Allu Arjun landed in Vizag to shoot for a short schedule of Pushpa.

As soon as fans and the audiences came to know about this they flock to catch the glimpse of Icon Star. Massive crowd gathered at to meet him at the airport and they all greeted their favourite superstar Allu Arjun with a spectacular welcome at Vizag airport.

Fans turned the travelling journey of Allu Arjun from the vizag airport to the hotel into a carnival and celebration as they paved a massive rally showing their love to the Pushpa Star.

The video of it went viral on the social media and everyone started trending "#VizagGaddaAlluArjunAdda" .



Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.