Meet Akshay Kumar's doppelganger Majid Mir

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: We often come across with doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai or Anushka Sharma -- many celebrities and their lookalikes have made headlines in the past. The latest star to join the bandwagon is Akshay Kumar.

A photograph of Akshay's doppelganger is doing the rounds on the Internet. The picture was shared by a journalist.

"Met a Kashmiri fan of Sunil Gavaskar, Majid Mir in Kashmir," the journalist captioned the image.

But more than the caption and Mir's admiration for former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, netizens found something else interesting about the Kashmiri man, and
it was his uncanny resemblance to the "Kesari" actor.

One user wrote: "I zoomed in picture to be sure it's not photoshopped and someone has not pasted Akshay's face on him."

Another user commented: "Looking like old and short Akshay kumar."

One social media user called him Akshay's "Judwa brother".

Source: IANS

29 Aug 2019 02:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Can you guess who Mohsin Khan is in love with?
Can you guess who Mohsin Khan is in love with? | watch it
