Meet Akshay Kumar's doppelganger Majid Mir

MUMBAI: We often come across with doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai or Anushka Sharma -- many celebrities and their lookalikes have made headlines in the past. The latest star to join the bandwagon is Akshay Kumar.



A photograph of Akshay's doppelganger is doing the rounds on the Internet. The picture was shared by a journalist.



"Met a Kashmiri fan of Sunil Gavaskar, Majid Mir in Kashmir," the journalist captioned the image.



But more than the caption and Mir's admiration for former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, netizens found something else interesting about the Kashmiri man, and

it was his uncanny resemblance to the "Kesari" actor.



One user wrote: "I zoomed in picture to be sure it's not photoshopped and someone has not pasted Akshay's face on him."



Another user commented: "Looking like old and short Akshay kumar."



One social media user called him Akshay's "Judwa brother".



Source: IANS