Meet the Charlie's Angels of Bollywood: Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya

Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor set a new benchmark in Bollywood with their friendship.
MUMBAI: Stars kids are frequently the talk of the town. They make headlines no matter what they do. We often spot them hanging around with their buddies and having a good time. One such BFF squad we have come across is Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey. They been besties since childhood.
The trio sets major friendship goals together and can be called the Charlie's Angels of Bollywood.
They often share their pictures on social media. From adorable kids to hot divas, the BFFs have come a long way. Be it their lunch dates, late night parties, or cute Instagram banter, they never fail to grab eyeballs.
It is clear by looking at his pictures that the Charlie's Angels bond very well. They also complement one another.
We would love to see more of them and are really waiting for Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor to make their Bollywood debut.
Ananya Pandey has stepped into Bollywood. It is being speculated that Suhana Khan will enter the industry soon.
