Meet the Charlie's Angels of Bollywood: Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya

MUMBAI: Stars kids are frequently the talk of the town. They make headlines no matter what they do. We often spot them hanging around with their buddies and having a good time. One such BFF squad we have come across is Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey. They been besties since childhood.

The trio sets major friendship goals together and can be called the Charlie's Angels of Bollywood.

They often share their pictures on social media. From adorable kids to hot divas, the BFFs have come a long way. Be it their lunch dates, late night parties, or cute Instagram banter, they never fail to grab eyeballs.

Have a look.