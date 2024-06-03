Mega Power Couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Shares Joyful Moments from Anant Ambani's Wedding - Thanks Nita and Mukesh Ambani for their hospitality

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 10:08
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela

MUMBAI: Global star Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently took to Instagram to share glimpses from the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The Mega power couple, Ram Charan and Upasana, graced the pre-wedding celebrations, adding their star power to the grand occasion.

Expressing gratitude, the couple extended heartfelt thanks to the Ambani family for their unmatched hospitality. Her Instagram caption read, "Congratulations Anant, Radhika & the whole Ambani Family. Nita Ji & Mukesh Ji, your hospitality is unmatched. Thank you. Wonderful times with wonderful people."

The couple were the only representatives from the south, added to the glamour of the event, making lasting memories with industry celebrities. Upasana showcased her style in outfits by Anamika Khanna and Dior, and he exquisite choice of jewellery perfectly complimented her legacy. Ram Charan donned a dapper attire by Manish Malhotra and the homegrown south label ‘Osman’ for the festivities, as he exuded his signature charm. 

Witnessing these moments unfold, fans are glad to see the mega couple contributing their star power to the celebration.

