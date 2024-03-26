Megan Fox would 'never date a girl who's bisexual and slept with a man', read more

MUMBAI: Megan Fox ended her relationship with Brian Austin Green in 2020 after almost 10 years of marriage. She then began dating Machine Gun Kelly. The duo fell in love while working on his music video, Bloody Valentine. But did you know? The Transformers actress once confessed she’s bisexual.

There is barely any information about Megan dating women. After her long-term relationship with Brian Austin Green, she quickly jumped to her next. She announced her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022. There were rumors of trouble in paradise last year, but it looks like they’re going strong.

Back in 2009, Megan Fox shared she is bisexual but would only sleep with a lesbian. As per Contactmusic.com, the actress said, “I have no question in my mind about being bisexual. But I’m also a hypocrite. I would never date a girl who was bisexual because that means they also sleep with men, and men are so dirty that I’d never want to sleep with a girl who had slept with a man.”

Years later, Megan Fox shared that she was proud to be called the “bi icon.” In a viral interview with InStyle, she shared an instance when a woman approached her and thanked her for helping her understand her preferences.

In February 2023, it was first reported that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were embroiled in a huge fight. While the exact reasons were unknown, sources claimed they’re facing extreme trust issues, which is weakening their bond.

The couple, however, slammed breakup rumors as they stepped out together as Kill Bill characters at Casamigos Halloween party in LA. They also turned heads with their GQ Men Of The Year Party appearance. Post which, insiders claimed they had solved their issues and Megan has started wearing her engagement ring again.

Back in November 2023, Megan Fox also made a lot of noise over her poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. She sent shockwaves across the industry with her revelations of miscarriage and being groped by a renowned Hollywood personality.

Machine Gun Kelly was allegedly “upset” about the details of their relationship in the book.

The actress had also deleted all social media posts with her lover, which strengthened rift rumors.

Fox was last seen in Expend4bles. The fourth installment of The Expendables franchise also starred Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture, among others.

Before that, Megan Fox was seen in the American horror-heist film Johnny & Clyde.

She has landed her voice for Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins and has the sci-fi thriller Subservience in the pipeline.

