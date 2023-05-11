Meghna Naidu Speaks about her Marathi Film and her move back to India for good. The actor speaks about being open to good content across any platform and how her husband is adjusting to the new shift.

MUMBAI :She answers a few questions on the above in a fun interview.

1. Is this your first Marathi Film or have you dabbled in Marathi cinema earlier ?

I had shot for a Marathi movie many years ago but the shoot had to stop in between as Mr. Om puri ji passed away and he had the main lead in that movie. But my first Marathi release will be this movie Sur Lagu De.

2. How was it working with Vikram Gokhale? This also happens to be his last film.

This is the last movie Sir Late Vikram Gokhale shot for and having worked with him is like learning acting and all the nooks of the process from him. He has taught me so much and also he always helped me a lot with tweaking my dialogues and editing a few lines to say it in my own way as I am non marathi and a few of the words were hard for me to pronounce. He also taught me how never ever to loose hope and to go on till the end with full force. He was very unwell in the last schedule of filming but he still showed up everyday on set and finished the shoot for this movie and that taught me that one should never give up. I am truly blessed to have worked with him.

Tell us a little about your role in the film and why did you agree to do it ?

I am playing A journalist in this movie. My role is of a woman who is ruthless and cut throat in her job but on the other hand has a vulnerable family life as she is fighting with husband for the custody of her son. It shows 2 sides of her. The reason I took up this role is because people would never expect a meghna naidu to do this role and I wanted to show people that I can. So when it was offered to me I readily accepted it.

We heard you moved back to India its just been a few days but how are you liking it ?

I have moved back to india few days ago and it has been very very hectic as I am juggling between Mumbai and Goa because my cargo shipments are coming both places and it has been chaotic with travelling. But honestly i am loving every bit of it.

Does this mean you will be seen more on TV or films and OTT or is your new business going to take up more time?

Yes I am here to stay and am starting to meet people for every thing at the moment. I will be focusing on just starting work be it any medium. Events Films OTT TV I want to do them all. Not really going to say no to any of it.

Why Goa and not Mumbai?

I am moving back with my husband and both of us prefer to live in Goa than Mumbai. We find goa more peaceful and want to be close to the beach. My home in goa is less than 5 minutes walk from the beach and so we chose Goa.

Mumbai will always be home because my parents and sister live there and I will be coming every weekend.

Is your husband adjusting well to India as he is not born and brought up here?

My husband loves India and specially lives Goa so he is very excited to be here. He loves our culture and loves interacting with locals and learning about them and their life so he is super excited about the move. Yes it is a huge change from Dubai as in complete opposite of Dubai but then that is why it is more exciting. He loves it and looking forward to learning more of India and its culture and languages.magic on screen."



