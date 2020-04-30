Memories of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan bring tears to Preetisheel Singh

MUMBAI: National Award-winning makeup and prosthetic designer who curated Rishi Kapoor's looks for 102 Not Out and Mulk, and worked with Irrfan Khan for Haider, is overcome with grief after their sudden demise.



"Working with Irrfan Khan and Rishi Sir has been a journey I will never forget," says Preetisheel. She mentions that it's rare to have such accomplished artists always willing to experiment with their screen appearances.



Preetisheel recollects, "When I first got a chance to work with Rishi Sir on 102 Not Out, I was a bit nervous as he had been working with international prosthetic artists earlier. But once I had finished the process of his look in the film, he was very impressed ."



"Moreover, he would give me interesting advice while narrating his experiences with international makeup and prosthetic artists. He was like a father figure to me and I will always miss him a lot."



"I got a chance to work with Mr Khan during Haider and the experience was fabulous, as he was one of the most patient actors on the makeup chair," reminisces Preetisheel.



"Apart from being among the best our industry has had, both Mr Khan and Rishi Sir were amazing and very down-to-earth human beings. And that is what made them so special. Today, when I think of all the times spent working with them, it brings tears of fondness. It is really sad to lose such amazing talent and good human beings."