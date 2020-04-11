Mentalhood actress Karisma Kapoor says she backs her children in their decisions

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor is a Bollywood diva who has impressed audience with her acting chops and dancing skills. She recently made her debut in the digital space with Ekta Kapoor's web series Mentalhood.

Mentalhood has received a lot of appreciation and is trending now. Karisma played the role of Meira Sharma in the series. So, being a mother, did Karisma relate to her character of Meira Sharma while shooting for the scenes? To this, she told SpotboyE.com, “Not just while shooting the scenes, but also while going for workshops and even when on sets, so many real life moments used to flash in front of my eyes and make me feel that I have actually lived through them. Other than that, this show has also been a learning of dos and dont’s for me.”

During the same interview, she also spoke about her daughter Samaira. When asked if she wants Samaira to become an actress just like her, she replied, “Honestly, it's up to her. I will never over-encourage or under-encourage her. But yes, I do back my children in their decisions. My philosophy is ‘believe in yourself and do things which make you happy’.”