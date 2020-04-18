News

Mere khoon mein Bollywood hai: Radhika Madan

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2020 06:44 PM

MUMBAI: Internet is flooded with actors doing Instagram LIVES so that they are connected with their fans. Recently, Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan had a LIVE session with a media portal.

About the sad fate of Angrezi Medium at the ticket windows as the film got only few hours to cater to the audience, Radhika sounded upset with whatever happened with the release of the film but was glad to receive a great response on the OTT platform.

The actress also spoke about being a Bollywood buff when we asked her about her mimicking stunt in Nachan Nu Jee Karda from Angrezi Medium, where she copied the hook steps of stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor. 'Mere na khoon mein Bollywood hai. Andaaz Apna Apna ratti hui hai maine,' exclaimed Radhika in reply. 

She also said that her routine has in fact got more disciplined during the lockdown.

