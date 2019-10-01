News

Milind Soman, Dipika Pallikal become Pond's faces

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 04:50 PM

Actor Milind Soman and squash champion Dipika Pallikal Karthik have been roped in as brand ambassadors of beauty brand Pond's new skincare range. The Ponds Skin Fit line is especially designed to suit a workout or exercise regimes.

"Being a fitness enthusiast, I understand the need for taking care of your skin pre and post any kind of exercise because it undergoes physical stress that reflects on the surface," Milind said in a statement.

"As an athlete, I have faced a lot of issues in the past when I've not been able to take care of my skin after severe training or working out and the need for a specialised skincare range has always been there. Which is why I'm so glad to be a part of the Pond's family to represent the first ever high-performance skincare range designed for a workout regime," said Dipika.

Tags > Milind Soman, Dipika Pallikal, Pond's faces, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
01 Oct 2019 04:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Grand sets of Star Bharat's Mata Vaishno Devi REVEALED
Grand sets of Star Bharat's Mata Vaishno... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil...

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Prince Narula
Prince Narula

past seven days