Milind Soman, Dipika Pallikal become Pond's faces

Actor Milind Soman and squash champion Dipika Pallikal Karthik have been roped in as brand ambassadors of beauty brand Pond's new skincare range. The Ponds Skin Fit line is especially designed to suit a workout or exercise regimes.

"Being a fitness enthusiast, I understand the need for taking care of your skin pre and post any kind of exercise because it undergoes physical stress that reflects on the surface," Milind said in a statement.

"As an athlete, I have faced a lot of issues in the past when I've not been able to take care of my skin after severe training or working out and the need for a specialised skincare range has always been there. Which is why I'm so glad to be a part of the Pond's family to represent the first ever high-performance skincare range designed for a workout regime," said Dipika.