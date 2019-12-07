News

Milind Soman’s throwback photo mesmerises wife Ankita Konwar

07 Dec 2019 06:02 PM

MUMBAI: Milind Soman, who tied the knot with Ankita Konwar, has shared a throwback photo from 2003.  

He took a quick walk down the memory lane and left his wife Ankita thinking about their second wedding. It is all because of a throwback post. The handsome hunk took to his Instagram account to share a picture from a decade and a half ago. Milind was looking back at his 30s and shared a profile shot taken back in 2003. The actor captioned the picture as, "#throwbackthursday 2003! Age 38." The photos immediately paved the way to comments about the actor's age.

Fans were stunned that he hasn't aged much through the decade. "Ageing like wine," a fan commented. "Time stopped for you," noted another Milind fan. However, no one's comment came any close to Milind's wife Ankita Konwar's comment. She took to the comments section to ask the star if he would want to marry her again.

"Umm shall we get married again?” the 28-year-old asked. Milind had a charming response to her request. He wrote, "Anyday, anywhere,” followed by two heart emojis.

