Mimi: Kriti Sanon speaks about playing the solo lead for the first time

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon has acted in several Bollywood films including Heropanti, Dilwale, Luka Chuppi, and the recently released Housefull 4. Now, she is gearing up for her next film.

The actress is all geared up for her first solo lead in her upcoming film, Mimi. The film is based on the untouched topic of surrogacy and aims to clear the misconceptions around it. The posters have received positive response for beautifully putting out the meaning of surrogacy. While it is surely a new and unconventional subject to cover, it is also the first time that Kriti Sanon is going to be playing a solo lead in the film. In a recent interview with Mid-day, the actress spoke about her experience, the pressure on her and the excitement for her first solo.

Kriti will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in the Laxman Utekar directorial. The actress revealed that she is nervous as she questions herself at every point. Kriti has begun shooting for the film in Mandwa and she says that she feels stable only after she gives a good shot. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Pankaj Tripathi and she believes that the presence of a skilled actor like him adds to her performance.

Mimi is a Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy.