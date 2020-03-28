News

Mimi shares funny expectation vs reality post during lockdown

28 Mar 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Bengali actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty has shared a funny expectation-versus-reality post on her Instagram while being under quarantine.

Mimi shared a couple of photos to underline her point. In the first, she strikes a super hot gym pose, which she captioned as "expectation". The other picture has her cleaning her kitchen, which she described as "reality".

"Expectation vs reality. Quarantine days," the actress wrote.

The actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi is unable to hit the gym as she is confined at her home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she is using the time to do some dusting and cleaning work at home.

Commenting on her post, a user asked: "Are you staying at the MP quarters in Delhi?"

Another user suggested the actress to "workout from home and make a fit body."

While comments like "hot" and "sexy" flooded Mimi's inbox, a fan suggested that it is high time the Tollywood star ventured Bollywood!

