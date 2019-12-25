News

Mira Nair demands release of arrested 'A Suitable Boy' actress

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2019 02:45 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mira Nair has demanded the release of "A Suitable Boy" actress Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Lucknow.

Nair tweeted on Sunday: "This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release."

"She has been shifted to Lucknow jail now. She was subjected to severe police brutality," Sadaf's niece said, according to The Quint.

Mira Nair started shooting for the screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel "A Suitable Boy" in Lucknow on September 7. The film stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

Source: IANS

