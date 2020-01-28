Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti hospitalized

MUMBAI: Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti, who was hospitalized on Sunday, is out of danger and recovering. The filmmaker, however, still requires some surgeries.

As per sources, 'He is getting better. Some extra surgeries left. But he is conscious and out of danger.'

Jagan Shakti collapsed while he was with his friends and was rushed to a city hospital. It further stated that this was due to a clot in his brain.

Jagan Shakti made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal last year. He was previously an assistant on films like Thuppakki, Holiday, Akira, English Vinglish, Dear Zindagim and Cheeni Kum.

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, and Sharman Joshi, was based on a team of real-life scientists, who were behind the success of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.

The film released on August 15, 2019, and went on to become a hit.