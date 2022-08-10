Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty all set for 'Bad Boy' debut

MUMBAI : Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty and Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin Qureshi are all set to make their debut with the romantic comedy, 'Bad Boy'.

Namashi and Amrin were in the national capital to promote their film, where they talked about their roles and how it was to share screen space with each other.

"Its a story of a bad boy falling in love with a good girl," Namashi said.

Amrin added: "I am playing Rituparna, who is like me or any other girl. She wants a normal life and has small dreams. She is an ideal girl who follows everything told by her parents. However, she is living under certain restrictions and she wants to explore more in the world. She falls in love with this guy though he is bad, but she feels no one understands him and thus she falls for him."

Namashi is playing Raghu, a carefree youth, who gets attracted to every other girl.

"But when he falls in love with Rituparna, he crosses all obstacles for her. It is like opposite attracts," Namashi said.

Sharing about her working experience with Namashi, Amrin shared: "When the shooting started, I was very shy but Namashi was quite open and never hesitant."

Praising his co-star, Namashi added: "She is an incredible actor and very hardworking. Even I sometimes got tired, but she was always full of energy. She is very sincere and I learnt a lot from her. I have never seen any actor transforming from day one like she did. I couldn't have a better co-actor than her."

The starcast also includes Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

The story of 'Bad Boy' revolves around two youngsters who fall in love and are ready to go against all odds to be with each other.

'Bad Boy' is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner Inbox Pictures, and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 28.


SOURCE -IANS

 

 

 

 

Mithun Chakraborty bad boy Amrin Johny Lever Rajpal Yadav Darshan Jariwala Saswata Chatterjee Rajesh Sharma TellyChakkar
