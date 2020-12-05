Model and B'wood aspirant Sasha Merchant inspired by Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Model and aspiring actress Sasha Merchant wants to have a career like Deepika Padukone. She adds that she would definitely try her luck in films if an exciting offer comes her way.



Apart from ramp modelling, Sasha Merchant has appeared in several television commercials. On her Bollywood dreams, she told IANS: "I think Bollywood is a lovely industry to be a part of. I am sure everyone has that dream and I would love to be a part of it if something amazing comes my way. I didn't plan modelling and it literally came out of the blue. In the same way, I am open to acting if something exciting comes up."



Asked which actress is her role model, she replied: "If I want to step into Bollywood, I want to do it just like Deepika (Padukone). I love her and she is my absolute favourite. I feel like right from modelling to films, the kind of work she has done is simply amazing, so if I do it, I want to do it just like her."



Sasha, daughter of model-actor Aseem Merchant, also opened up about her modelling journey: "I was in college and it was a very random thing because an agency spotted me. Then, I started doing commercial shoots and shows. It happened very fast because I never planned to get into modelling. I was focused on studying law but I love it now."