News

Mona Singh joins the cast of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 07:41 PM

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been grabbing the headlines since the movie was announced. It is the official remake of Hollywood film Forest Gump, where Aamir will be seen stepping into the shoes of Tom Hanks, whereas Kareena Kapoor will be playing the female lead in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan is the co-producer of the movie.

Recently, the buzz around the film was sky high when Aamir and Kareena's looks from the sets of the film were leaked online and went viral on the internet.

Now, as per sources, television actress Mona Singh as been roped in for Laal Singh Chaddha, and thus, the 3 Idiots trio Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh reunite. The actors will be seen sharing the same frame for the second time after Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 film.

The actress will play a pivotal role in the movie, but the details to her character have been kept under the wraps. Mona is said to have been attending several workshops and script-reading sessions with the cast and crew, and the director and the makers felt that she is suitable for the role.

Tags > Mona Singh, Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
18 Nov 2019 08:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Avneet-Siddharth gossip about eachother’s secrets
Avneet-Siddharth gossip about eachother’s secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Nov 2019 07:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arhaan Khan EVICTED; reveals about his relationship with Rashmi, Amrita Dhanoa controversy and more
Arhaan Khan EVICTED; reveals about his... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

past seven days