Mona Singh joins the cast of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been grabbing the headlines since the movie was announced. It is the official remake of Hollywood film Forest Gump, where Aamir will be seen stepping into the shoes of Tom Hanks, whereas Kareena Kapoor will be playing the female lead in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan is the co-producer of the movie.



Recently, the buzz around the film was sky high when Aamir and Kareena's looks from the sets of the film were leaked online and went viral on the internet.



Now, as per sources, television actress Mona Singh as been roped in for Laal Singh Chaddha, and thus, the 3 Idiots trio Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh reunite. The actors will be seen sharing the same frame for the second time after Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 film.



The actress will play a pivotal role in the movie, but the details to her character have been kept under the wraps. Mona is said to have been attending several workshops and script-reading sessions with the cast and crew, and the director and the makers felt that she is suitable for the role.