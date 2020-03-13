Most Anticipated movie Ram Rajya's first Poster revealed!

MUMBAI: The much anticipated movie starring Aman Preet Singh and Shobhita Rana upcoming film poster released on Wednesday,11th March. The movie has constantly being spoken about after the news broke out that 'Ram Rajya' would be the launch pad for Rakul Preet's brother Aman Preet Singh in Bollywood.

The poster of 'RAM RAJYA' was released on the Movie's social media pages announcing its release on 2nd April 2020.

Actor Aman is surely somebody to look out for in the poster, he stands tall alongside the artistic image of Lord Rama, which surely speaks a lot about the character, he will be seen playing in the film.

The film traces the era of 'RAM RAJYA ', An ideal society where people belonging to any caste, creed or religion could live together without any discrimination.

The film also stars internet sensation Shobhita Rana along with Television Heartthrob Salman Shaikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani and Mushtaq Khan.

The film is directed by Nitesh Rai and written by Shivanand Sinha.The drama is produced by Prabir Sinha under the banner of Li Helios Film and presented by Y Star Cine & Television Pvt Ltd.