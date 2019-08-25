News

#Motherhood: Sunny Leone helps daughter finish homework

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Aug 2019 08:00 PM

Actress Sunny Leone did not forget her mommy duties on her vacation here as she helped her daughter Nisha finish her homework.

Sunny on Friday tweeted a photograph of herself along with her daughter in which Nisha is seen concentrating on what Sunny is writing in her notebook.

"On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her. Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background," she captioned the image.

In 2017, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra. The couple also have two sons Noah and Asher via surrogacy.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > #Motherhood, Sunny Leone, daughter finish homework, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Noora Fatehi on The Kapil...

Vicky Kaushal and Noora Fatehi on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at the screening of 'The...

Celebrities galore at the screening of 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee

past seven days