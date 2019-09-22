News

Mouni Roy loving the magical touch of 'Made In China'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Sep 2019 08:45 PM

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy is happy with the positive response to the trailer of "Made In China", and says the film has got a magical touch.

"ï¿½Made In China' trailer has got the magic touch, literally! 20 million+ views in 24 hours," Mouni said.

"Made in China" tells the story of the Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta (Rajkummar Rao) and his 'jugaadu' business journey. The film is being juxtaposed with the tag "India ka Jugaad". It is slated to release around Diwali this year. The trailer released on September 18.

From Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Vidya Balan to Kriti Kharbanda, stars took to Twitter to appreciate the trailer.

Dinesh Vijan presents "Made In China" in association with Jio Studios. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao. It is written and directed by Mikhil Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film.

"Earlier such films were only considered as content cinema but over time, they have also proven to be box office successes. This has become possible today only because our audience has evolved and this young brigade of our industry has now been a part of this content driven cinema. It's support like this that gives us greater impetus to come up with more interesting cinema like this," said producer Vijan.

IANS

Tags > Mouni Roy loving, magical touch, Made In China, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shaminn
Shaminn
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

past seven days