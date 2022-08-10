Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

Actress Mrunal Thakur recalled shooting for the dance number, 'Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe' from the movie 'Selfiee' featuring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur recalled shooting for the dance number, 'Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe' from the movie 'Selfiee' featuring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

She said that it was challenging to learn the dance steps as they were not like typical Bollywood or any other Indian style and moreover she has to do the rehersals by taking out time from her other project.

Mrunal said: "It was wonderful to learn a different dance form. It has a vibe to itself as the lyrics of the song go too. It was very different from Bollywood and any kind of Indian style, so I am excited to do something very different which has action in it too. This pushed me to go out of my comfort zone and, as an actor, I should never restrict myself."

"More than proving to people that I can do something new, it was a challenge for myself. I wanted to own myself and own my body and own my dancing skill and be as smooth as the song is," she added while sharing how she tried to match-up her dance moves with the music and lyrics of the song.

Mrunal started her career with TV and during her college days, got the lead role in 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. Later, she signed the most popular show 'Kumkum Bhagya' and also appeared as a contestant on 'Box Cricket League 1' and 'Nach Baliye 7'.

She was also seen in a titular role in the international film 'Love Sonia'. In 2022, she became part of 'Jersey' opposite Shahid Kapoor and made her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi's 'Sita Ramam'.

She shared further that time management was also important as she was also shooting for a Telugu film at the same time while she was learning the dance steps for 'Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe'.

"I was shooting my Telugu movie while filming this song. I had to change my mental space which can be a bit exhausting. So that pushed me to work in any circumstances," wrapped up the actress, who is all set for her upcoming projects including 'Gumraah' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, and the periodic drama 'Pippa', also starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. She has also started shooting for her Telugu movie opposite south Indian actor Nani.

SOURCE: IANS

Mrunal Thakur Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe Selfiee Akshay Kumar Emraan Hashmi Diana Penty Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tillotama: 'Aditya can make you nervous with amount of homework he does'
MUMBAI :Actress Tillotama Shome, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released...
Bhuvan Bam: Won't be wrong to say we've tried shooting in between our busy cricket schedules
MUMBAI :Comedian, singer and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam recalled playing cricket on the sets and shared how it was...
Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan set for untitled international project
MUMBAI : Veteran actor Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri, who made his film debut in 2019 with the film 'Yeh Saali...
Masaba Gupta says her working style hasn't changed 'one bit' after marriage
MUMBAI: Couturier-actress Masaba Gupta, who is known for her work in streaming shows like 'Masaba Masaba' and 'Modern...
Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real
MUMBAI: 'Laal Ishq' actor Priyank Sharma, who is currently seen in the web show 'Jab We Matched', talked about love,...
Recent Stories
Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan set for untitled international project
Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan set for untitled international project

Latest Video

Related Stories
Masaba Gupta says her working style hasn't changed 'one bit' after marriage
Masaba Gupta says her working style hasn't changed 'one bit' after marriage
Rani Mukerji: In Yash uncle's films, women had an equal or better part than men
Rani Mukerji: In Yash uncle's films, women had an equal or better part than men
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
Akshay Oberoi can't wait to start working on 'Laal Rang 2'
Akshay Oberoi can't wait to start working on 'Laal Rang 2'
Pia Bajpiee recalls how she continued shooting for 'Lost' when her brother passed away
Pia Bajpiee recalls how she continued shooting for 'Lost' when her brother passed away
SRK: I'll never retire from acting, will have to be fired
SRK: I'll never retire from acting, will have to be fired