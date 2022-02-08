Much in Love! Vicky Kaushal to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his lady love Katrina Kaif in Delhi

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day is a few days away, but newlywed Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for Tiger 3 in Delhi with Salman Khan. But as it is said love is in the air. As per a report in India Today, Vicky Kaushal might just fly down from Mumbai to Delhi to be with his lady love on this special day.

This is the couple's first Valentine’s after marriage. Yash Raj Films has selected some locations in Delhi for the last leg of the shoot. It seems heavy security has been arranged for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif had flown down to Indore to celebrate her first Lohri with Vicky Kaushal. The lady shared pics of her dressed in a red suit with him. A source told the portal, “This year, it will be Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's first Valentine's Day. Katrina had flown down to Indore to celebrate their first Lohri. It remains to be seen if Vicky will fly to Delhi to celebrate their first Valentine's Day after his wedding to Katrina."

Tiger 3 is a much-awaited movie for all fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The two movies in the franchise are blockbusters. This time, Katrina Kaif has performed some jaw-dropping action scenes in the movie. They have shot the movie in five different nations. Yash Raj Films managed to keep the film on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic. They will be shooting in Delhi under strict guidelines.

Credit: BollywoodLife