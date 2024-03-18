Mukesh Khanna takes down his YouTube video and post about rumoured Ranveer Singh-Shaktiman project

MUMBAI : Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for his iconic portrayal of the superhero Shaktimaan, recently posted on his social media about rumoured Shaktimaan project casting that is doing the rounds with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh.

The video was first uploaded on YouTube and then was posted on his Instagram. Both have now been taken down by Khanna. The video which has now been deleted had remarks about the potential Shaktiman movie.

The reports have long been making rounds on the casting for the reported superhero film however, no confirmation has come. Reacting to the reports, Khanna made a video and shared on his social media, which didn’t make Singh’s fans happy.







