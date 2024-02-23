Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk

MUMBAI: Actor Mukul Chadda has been grabbing the attention of the fans winning the hearts of them ovr the time with his movie and different characters, we have seen and loved the actor in different and he has made a good fan base looks for the new projects of the actor. Mukul Chadda is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Fairy Folk.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Mukul Chadda spoke in detail on the movie Fairy Folk and also on the character preparation.

What do you have to say on the character

Mukul Chadda says, “My character Mohit is a poker player. He's fairly obsessive with anything he gets involved with and wants to see it to completion. And make others also follow through in his plans, in the manner he has thought out best”

What made you say yes to this movie

Mukul Chadda adds, “I loved Karan Gour's earlier film, Kshay and I wanted to work with him. This project seemed very daunting when he first narrated the story - and also told us about the unique improvisational style in which he wanted to shoot it. I really thought he was crazy, But I trusted his sensibility and craft. And I had the experience of doing improv as an art form, so I was quite excited about the challenge of using it to shoot a feature film!, Plus, Mohit's character goes through so many different emotional journeys in this film, that I didn't have any trouble in saying yes to this”

How was your preparation and approach for this movie?

Mukul Chadda says, “The preparation of this film was less about getting into character, and more about understanding how to use improv to make this process work. It was new for everyone - all the actors, the director, the DoP, the rest of the crew. We shot a whole bunch of pre-scenes, that is, scenes between Rasika's character and my character that precede the start of the story from where you see it. This helped us develop our characters better, create a shared history for them, and point out certain potential pitfalls to avoid while attempting this process. So that by the time we began shooting the actual scenes that are in the film, we were in flow, and really enjoying the process”

What are your views on the actor Mukul Chadda and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Fairy Folk is all set to hit the big screens on 1st March.

