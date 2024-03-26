Mushtaq Khan made shocking revelations about getting paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff for the film Welcome

In the meantime, Welcome 3 has been in the news for a while. The movie's title, Welcome To The Jungle, was just made public. The Welcome franchise's first two movies came out in 2007 and 2015, respectively. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor portrayed the well-known pair, Majnu Bhai and Uday Bhai, in these films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 06:00
movie_image: 
Mushtaq Khan

MUMBAI: In Hindi cinema, Mushtaq Khan is often associated with some of the most iconic roles. However one that still sticks out is Welcome, when he played the part of Ballu, aka Balwish Dey. In a recent interview, the seasoned actor disclosed that his pay for the movie was lesser than that of Akshay Kumar's staff.

(Also read: Whoa! Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar expresses the happiness of shooting with Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of Welcome; Says 'What a coincidence')

When Mushtaq Khan spoke at the Digital Commentary podcast, he recalled, “My payment might have been lesser than Akshay Kumar’s staff in the film. Unfortunately our films spend a lot of money on ‘stars’. We go everywhere on our own, we travel in economy and stay in the hotels provided by the makers. In Dubai, the hotel I was allotted, was the same hotel in which Akshay’s staff was staying. This happens a lot in big films.”

He added, “But a lot of filmmakers want to end this disparity. I am doing a film titled Stree 2 and I get a lot of love and they take care of everyone. We have a lot of fun together. I recently did Railway Men and I had a lot of fun. The production guys gave a lot of respect. The new generation of production people and even actors are doing very well.”

In the meantime, Welcome 3 has been in the news for a while. The movie's title, Welcome To The Jungle, was just made public. The Welcome franchise's first two movies came out in 2007 and 2015, respectively. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor portrayed the well-known pair, Majnu Bhai and Uday Bhai, in these films. They will not take part in Welcome 3. Rather, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal join Welcome 3 in important roles. By the end of this year, the movie will begin production, with a Christmas 2024 release date.

(Also read: Welcome To The Jungle: Interesting! Lara Dutta whipping Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in this BTS video goes viral, check it out as Netizens react)

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- News 18

Mushtaq Khan Ballu Balwish Dey welcome Welcome 3 welcome to the jungle Akshay Kumar Arshad Warsi Paresh Rawal Raveena Tandon Nana Patekar Anil Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Suniel Shetty Disha Patani Jacqueline Fernandez Krushna Abhishek Kiku Sharda Mika Singh Daler Mehndi Hindi movie Anees Bazmee Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 06:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
When Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his wife, Aishwarya teaching him THIS trick to treat rumours
MUMBAI: The 'IT' pair in Bollywood is regarded as Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The much-in-love couple wed in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi starts feeling lonely
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi starts feeling lonely
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Fahadh Faasil's Remarkable Journey: A Tale of Resilience and Inspiration
MUMBAI: Born in 1982 to acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Fazil, Fahadh Faasil had a challenging start to his acting career...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Mukul mixes bhaang in everyone’s drink
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Manoj Bajpayee on Interfaith Harmony: Love Beyond Boundaries
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza, married since 2006, have been vocal about their interfaith relationship. In a...
Recent Stories
Abhishek Bachchan
When Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his wife, Aishwarya teaching him THIS trick to treat rumours
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Abhishek Bachchan
When Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his wife, Aishwarya teaching him THIS trick to treat rumours
Fahadh Faasil
Fahadh Faasil's Remarkable Journey: A Tale of Resilience and Inspiration
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee on Interfaith Harmony: Love Beyond Boundaries
Megan Fox
Megan Fox would 'never date a girl who's bisexual and slept with a man', read more
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi’s magic works again; the duo is back with a blockbuster - Zaalim
Vishal Sudarshanwar
Yodha actor Vishal Sudarshanwar speaks about his working experience in the film Yodha!