Mushtaq Khan made shocking revelations about getting paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff for the film Welcome

MUMBAI: In Hindi cinema, Mushtaq Khan is often associated with some of the most iconic roles. However one that still sticks out is Welcome, when he played the part of Ballu, aka Balwish Dey. In a recent interview, the seasoned actor disclosed that his pay for the movie was lesser than that of Akshay Kumar's staff.

When Mushtaq Khan spoke at the Digital Commentary podcast, he recalled, “My payment might have been lesser than Akshay Kumar’s staff in the film. Unfortunately our films spend a lot of money on ‘stars’. We go everywhere on our own, we travel in economy and stay in the hotels provided by the makers. In Dubai, the hotel I was allotted, was the same hotel in which Akshay’s staff was staying. This happens a lot in big films.”

He added, “But a lot of filmmakers want to end this disparity. I am doing a film titled Stree 2 and I get a lot of love and they take care of everyone. We have a lot of fun together. I recently did Railway Men and I had a lot of fun. The production guys gave a lot of respect. The new generation of production people and even actors are doing very well.”

In the meantime, Welcome 3 has been in the news for a while. The movie's title, Welcome To The Jungle, was just made public. The Welcome franchise's first two movies came out in 2007 and 2015, respectively. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor portrayed the well-known pair, Majnu Bhai and Uday Bhai, in these films. They will not take part in Welcome 3. Rather, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal join Welcome 3 in important roles. By the end of this year, the movie will begin production, with a Christmas 2024 release date.

Credit- News 18