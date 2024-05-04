Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar to embark on their first-ever Australia - New Zealand Tour 2024 in June

MUMBAI: Celebrated as one of the most loved and talented musical duos in the country, Sachin-Jigar enjoy a massive fandom worldwide. Credited for chart-topping hits like ‘Apna Bana Le’ from ‘Bhediya’, ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ & ‘Tere Vaaste’ from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and many more, the duo recently won hearts with their romantic hit ‘Tu Meri Hai,’ which received much love from fans all across. Now, set to enthral their international audience, Sachin-Jigar have officially announced their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour 2024, set for the month of June.

A grand live musical concert, the musicians will be performing in Melbourne on June 28, in Sydney on June 29, and lastly in Auckland on June 30. The long-awaited tour announcement comes as exciting news for all Sachin-Jigar fans, offering them the chance to experience the magic of their music firsthand in a thrilling live concert event.

Talking about the tour, Sachin-Jigar shared, “We are truly excited and eagerly looking forward to meeting and interacting with our fans while performing for them. This Australia-New Zealand Tour holds a special place in our hearts as it’s our first and we can’t wait for it to unfold.”

Meanwhile, Sachin-Jigar are currently receiving immense praise for their incredible music in the newly released murder mystery ‘Murder Mubarak’.

