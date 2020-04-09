Musician Harmeet Singh will go live on his Instagram with his friend, a COVID-19 patient

MUMBAI: In the midst of lockdown, self-quarantine and live gigs on social media, there are some music artists who are taking up a different path. Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros fame is all set to go live today with a friend who is also a COVID-19 patient.

Talking about the need to do this, Harmeet explains, "It is very important to understand the various aspects of this disease and its prevention, along with an understanding of how it impacts us and the world around us. It is time for us to get the detailed insights and answers to all our queries about the novel Corona Virus and what it does to us from a patient directly."



In the next episode of his Instagram show, ‘The HarryBoy Show’ at harmeet_meetbros, the popular music-director who along with his brother has given us chartbusters like, 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan', 'Baby Doll', 'Party Toh Banti Hai', 'Kinna Sona', 'High Heels', 'Nachange Sari Raat', 'Aa To Sahi', among many others, will be bringing in his dear friend, who unfortunately contracted Coronavirus and is fighting it right now.



Harmeet says, "This will be the first time any corona patient is coming in front of the camera on Instagram to share what she is going through and answer all the queries at 5 pm today evening.”



See you all at 5 pm at @harmeet_meetbros on Instagram platform at 5 pm.