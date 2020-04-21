Muskurayega India Lyricist Kaushal Kishore: 'Akshay Kumar And Jackky Bhagnani Came Up With The Idea And Brought Everyone On Board'- EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: In these difficult times, the song Muskurayega India tries to instill hope and faith in people. The song, featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aryan and Jackky Bhagnani, has meaningful lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore

Tell us something about your song Muskurayega India?

We made the song Muskurayega India with the purpose of giving hope to the citizens of our country and to ensure that we sail through these tough times together. We love the fact that people are able to relate with it so wonderfully. It’s being considered ‘the anthem of hope’.

Who came up with the idea of Muskurayega India?

The idea initiated simultaneously. While on one hand, Jackky Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar were planning on coming up with something, Vishal (Mishra, composer) bhai and I, on the other hand, were in awe of all our brave police and medical practitioners, who have been fighting relentlessly during this phase. We were contemplating how we can make a difference and contribute towards society during these tough times. It was great that both the parties fused their common purpose. When Jackky Bhagnani called Vishal bhai, he called me and asked to pen a song that can make a difference and give hope to people. I’m glad that every person who listens to this song is being able to relate to it.

How did you manage to come up with the hook line ‘Muskurayega India’?

It’s not just about these two words. When I was asked to write the song, I was certain that it would be completely positive and I would not include any negative thought in it. While thinking about the things that India would be able to live again, like friends hanging out together, playgrounds crowded again and streets bustling with people, the best way to express this thought was the hook-line, ‘Fir se muskurayega India, fir se jeet jayega India’.

