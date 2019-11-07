News

Must Check: Sara Ali Khan shares ADORABLE childhood pictures

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. She is indeed one of the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following.

The actress, who will be next seen reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role in Coolie No 1, is quite active on social media. She regularly treats her fans by sharing her pictures. Now, Sara has shared a series of childhood pictures of herself, which only proves that she was born to be a Bollywood diva. Dressed in a red and black lehenga and jewellery, one can see baby Sara posing.

Take a look below: 

