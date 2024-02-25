Must Read! 10 times South Indian superstars played negative roles: from Suriya in Vikram to Kamal Haasan in Aalavandhan

MUMBAI: Suriya in Vikram (2022):

Suriya's cameo as Rolex in Vikram left a lasting impact, with fans eagerly anticipating a standalone film for his character.

Fahadh Faasil in Joji (2021):

Fahadh Faasil's portrayal of an anti-hero in Joji, inspired by Macbeth, received critical acclaim and is considered one of the best films of the pandemic era.

Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram Vedha (2017):

Vijay Sethupathi's role as Vedha, a complex gangster in Vikram Vedha, showcased his ability to embody morally ambiguous characters convincingly.

Chiyaan Vikram in Iru Mugan (2016):

Chiyaan Vikram's portrayal of a transgender antagonist named Love in Iru Mugan was lauded for its sensitivity and depth.

Mammootty in Paleri Manikyam:

Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha (2009): Mammootty's triple role in this mystery crime film highlighted his versatility, especially in negative shaded characters.

Thalapathy Vijay in Azhagiya Tamizh Magan (2007):

Vijay's dual role in Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, where he played two characters with contrasting traits, showcased his range as an actor.

Kamal Haasan in Aalavandhan (2001):

Kamal Haasan's portrayal of twins, one of whom suffers from schizophrenia, in Aalavandhan, is hailed as one of his best performances.

Ajith Kumar in Vaalee (1999):

Ajith Kumar's portrayal of twin brothers, one of whom develops a psychotic obsession, in Vaalee was praised for its intensity and depth.

Mohanlal in Irupatham Noottandu (1987):

Mohanlal's role as a ruthless gold smuggler in Irupatham Noottandu is considered one of his most iconic performances.

Rajinikanth in Billa (1980):

Rajinikanth's portrayal of the titular character in Billa helped establish him as a successful anti-hero, setting the stage for his future roles in negative-shaded characters.

These instances highlight the versatility and talent of South Indian superstars, who have successfully brought to life some of the most intriguing and complex characters on screen.

