Must read! Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on speculations about Dhoom 4

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ghoomer, directed by R Balki. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.

The trailer of the film has received immense love and appreciation from all quarters and the film is all set for a theatrical release on 18th August, 2023.

While there has been a buzz around Abhishek Bachchan being a part of Aditya Chopra’s much-awaited Dhoom 4, during the Ghoomer promotions, the actor broke his silence on the same. Here’s what he said.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, while promoting his upcoming film Ghoomer, when Abhishek was asked about the rumors about Dhoom 4 being made, the Guru actor reacted to the question and told that Aditya Chopra would have informed him if the film would have been made.

He said, “Not that I know of. If Dhoom 4 was being made, Adi (Aditya Chopra) would have told us. I can’t confirm or deny it but I am pretty sure I would have been told if he is making one.”

After the massive success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Yash Raj Films had been planning on reviving the much-loved Dhoom franchise. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham were roped in for the lead roles.

However, YRF rubbished the rumors. Hence, we can now believe that Dhoom 4 is definitely not going to happen at least anytime soon.

When the Bunty Aur Babli actor was asked about doing action films, he expressed his desire and said that he would love to do action films but had been caught up with other films in the last two years.

“I would love. It just so happened, the last two years were so busy. I have made only 5-6 movies in the last two years”, he said.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ghoomer on 18th August 2023 and also has SSS7 and Shoojit Sircar's next film on the anvil.

